Scotiabank Cuts Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target to C$1.10

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 5.5 %

PKTEF opened at 0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.76. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of 0.65 and a 12-month high of 1.13.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

