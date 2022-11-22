Scotiabank Cuts Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target to C$1.10

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 5.5 %

PKTEF opened at 0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.76. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of 0.65 and a 12-month high of 1.13.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.