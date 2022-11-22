Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seabridge Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SEA opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 536.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.78. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$28.00.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

