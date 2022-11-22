Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $835.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

