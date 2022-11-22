Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

