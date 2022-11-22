ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $387.38 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $683.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

