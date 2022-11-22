Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

