Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

M Winkworth Price Performance

LON WINK opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.16 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

About M Winkworth

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.