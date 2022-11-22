Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
M Winkworth Price Performance
LON WINK opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.16 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.
About M Winkworth
Featured Stories
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.