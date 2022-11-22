Sigma Planning Corp Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.57% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

