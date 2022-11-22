Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 38,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

