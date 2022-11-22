Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

