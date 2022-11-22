Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 84 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.18 million and a P/E ratio of 685.00. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.50 ($5,838.36). In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 75,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($59,418.23). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.50 ($5,838.36). Insiders have bought 107,250 shares of company stock worth $7,424,750 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

