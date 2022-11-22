Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

