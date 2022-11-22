Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group Profile

SONY opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

