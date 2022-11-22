SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $529.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.