Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro Sells 614 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96.
Stantec Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.98.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
See Also
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.