Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro Sells 614 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96.

Stantec Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.98.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stantec

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

