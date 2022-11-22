Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,672.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.