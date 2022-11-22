Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,672.00.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of IKTSY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.