StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DBD opened at $2.18 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.95.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
