StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DBD opened at $2.18 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.