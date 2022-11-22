StockNews.com Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of VNO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after buying an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

