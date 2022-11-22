StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

