StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.
Institutional Trading of Genesco
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
