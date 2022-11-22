StockNews.com Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

