Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$720,569.55 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Shares of SLF opened at C$61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.12. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

