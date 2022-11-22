Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

