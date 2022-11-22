Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

