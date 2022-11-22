Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Surrozen Stock Performance
Shares of SRZN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Surrozen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter valued at $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
