Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter valued at $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.