Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,602.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

