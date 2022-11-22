Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Taglich Brothers has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Creative Realities Stock Down 2.2 %

CREX stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.85. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

