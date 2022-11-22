Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talkspace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.67%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.13 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.60

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

