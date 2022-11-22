Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $158.02 on Monday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 78.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.