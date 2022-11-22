TD Securities Increases Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$9.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.75.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$305.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

