Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
HQH stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
