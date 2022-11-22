Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

