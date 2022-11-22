Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $16.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

