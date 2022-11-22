Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

