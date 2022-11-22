The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

