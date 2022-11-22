The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $119.54 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

