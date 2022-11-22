The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southern by 22.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 494,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 225,557 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.