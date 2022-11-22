The TJX Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

