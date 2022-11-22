TheStreet Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “B-“

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

