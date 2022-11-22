Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,078 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.48.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.