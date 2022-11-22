Tokyo Electron Limited Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

