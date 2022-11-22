Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $115.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

