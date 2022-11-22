Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19,884.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after buying an additional 69,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $616.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.78 and a 200 day moving average of $579.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

