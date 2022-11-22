Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

