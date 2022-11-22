Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

HIG opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.