Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

