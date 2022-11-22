Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,360 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $325.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

