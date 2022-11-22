Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters Profile

Shares of Waters stock opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.25 and its 200 day moving average is $315.22.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.