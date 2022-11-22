Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

