TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

