Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

