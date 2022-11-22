Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.