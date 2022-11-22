Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSQ. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

